Kehlani opened 2026 with a fresh live performance of her hit single “Folded” as part of Spotify’s video-first Live Room series. The new session delivers a bold, immersive take on the fan-favorite track, backed by a full band and a lush string ensemble, marking her most expansive live arrangement to date.

Recorded at the Spotify Music Studios Live Room inside Mateo Studios in Los Angeles, the performance places Kehlani at the center of an intimate yet cinematic setting. The strings add emotional weight to the song’s core themes while highlighting her vocal control and expressive delivery.

The release arrives during a major momentum stretch for the R&B star. Following widespread praise for her latest project, Kehlani recently completed a run of sold-out global shows and earned two Grammy nominations, reinforcing her status as one of modern R&B’s most influential voices. “Folded” has quickly become a standout among fans, resonating strongly in both studio and live settings.

Spotify’s Live Room series invites artists into its acclaimed Los Angeles Studio A to reimagine their music in visually driven performances. Past participants include Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice, and Barry Can’t Swim. Kehlani’s latest appearance continues the series’ tradition of spotlighting artists at creative peaks while offering fans a deeper connection to the music.