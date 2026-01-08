Leroy aka Lbee has always played the long game. While others rushed to follow trends, he stayed focused on building something real. His journey started early, back when online platforms were just beginning to shape hip-hop culture. Long before it became normal, Leroy was already doing interviews and connecting with underground artists through outlets like VladTV and WorldStar Hip Hop, helping shine a light on voices that didn’t always get mainstream attention.

That same mindset carries over into his music. Leroy doesn’t chase what’s popular. He experiments, takes risks, and lets the music grow naturally. Every release feels intentional, which is why his sound continues to stand out.

Built on Real Hip-Hop Foundations

Growing up around legends such as Kool G Rap, DJ Rob Swift, and The Beatnuts helped shape Leroy’s approach to music. From them, he learned the importance of honesty, storytelling, and staying connected to real-life experiences. That influence is clear in his lyrics today—raw, focused, and grounded.

He’s also no stranger to working alongside respected names. Leroy has collaborated with A Boogie wit da Hoodie and established writer Varick D. Smith, also known as Smitty, adding even more depth to his growing catalog.

Beyond Music: Building a Lifestyle Brand

Leroy aka Lbee isn’t just focused on music. He designs and prints his own shirts, expanding Game Change Union into more than just a name. Staying balanced matters to him—basketball, boxing, gym sessions, and even chess all play a role in keeping his mind and body sharp. Guidance from life coach Noelle Flores helps him stay centered and clear about his long-term vision.

Mixed Emotions: A Project Years in the Making

Mixed Emotions is more than just an EP. It reflects the ups and downs of relationships, personal losses, and the struggles that come with growth. The project took time, and that was by choice. Instead of rushing, Leroy focused on building his catalog and momentum with tracks like “Gas,” “Tactics,” and “Thottie Hottie.”

A new music video titled “Solid”, filmed in NYC, is also on the way. Fans who purchase the album will receive a free Game Change Union shirt, turning the release into a full experience rather than just a drop.

Mixed Emotions represents patience, progress, and staying true to yourself. After years of work, Leroy aka Lbee isn’t just releasing music,he’s sharing a story that many can relate to.

Leroy aka Lbee continues to elevate his independent journey with a major milestone,landing a deal with Symphonic Distribution. With his latest album now distributed through the global platform, Leroy aka Lbee strengthens his reach across major streaming services while maintaining full creative control.

Visit his website at leroygamechangeunion.com to explore his music and creative endeavors further.



Listen to Mixed Emotions now- https://www.symphonicms.com/album/view/id/75eda314e8a909ca463104a391ab8ac2