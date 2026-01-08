Solitary, though? Lil Durk has spent more than four months in solitary confinement, a situation his legal team says stems from possession of an unauthorized Apple Watch and raises serious procedural and constitutional concerns. On January 6, attorneys filed a motion requesting a status hearing, arguing that the isolation has been imposed “without process” and may violate federal regulations as well as the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

According to those all telling court filings, Durk has been held in isolation for 131 consecutive days. His attorney, Christy O’Connor, described the conditions as extreme, stating that he is confined to a small cell with minimal furnishings and limited human contact. “He’s confined to a bed, toilet, and sink,” O’Connor wrote. The filing notes that he is allowed only one phone call per month and has been denied commissary access and in-person visits. O’Connor also cited research linking prolonged solitary confinement to anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal.

What’s more uncertainty around the rationale for the isolation has added to the dispute. Durk’s legal team says they were initially told by officials that his confinement was not connected to his public profile. However, a later communication from the facility’s warden suggested that his high-profile status created safety concerns following alleged rule violations.

The not so bright situation unfolds as Durk faces a separate and serious legal battle. Prosecutors in his ongoing murder-for-hire case recently asked the court to approve an anonymous jury, citing his “vast resources” and influence as head of the OTF label as potential risks to juror safety.

Both prosecutors and co-defendants have also moved to delay the trial, pushing the proposed start date from January 20 to May 4. As the case progresses, Durk’s confinement conditions remain a central point of contention, drawing broader attention to prisoner rights and the use of solitary confinement in high-profile cases.