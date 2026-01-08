2K has announced that NBA 2K26 Season 4 arrives this Friday, January 9, bringing fresh content and rewards across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, The W, and more. The new season spotlights San Antonio Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama and Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey as featured heroes on the road to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

In MyCAREER, players can chase All-Star recognition by competing in the 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and the game itself. Seasonal rewards include exclusive cosmetics such as a Tyrese Haliburton Big Head Mask, All-Star themed apparel, and the first cel-shaded Hyperfade Suit available in The City. Wear and Earn events also return, allowing players to show off All-Star gear while celebrating Lunar New Year.

The Park returns with the fan-favorite Rivet City Championship MyPARK, placing players in a high-altitude environment above The City for competitive Crew matchups throughout the season.

MyTEAM introduces new player cards headlined by a Tyrese Maxey Evo card that upgrades through the season and a Level 40 Dark Matter Russell Westbrook. Additional high-tier rewards include Angel Reese and Coach Tyronn Lue.

Season 4 also refreshes The W with new rewards ahead of WNBA free agency, while 2K Beats adds a curated A-Trak playlist featuring new tracks from Anderson .Paak, Glorilla, and more.