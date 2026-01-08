Stephen A. Smith has shared his perspective on the shooting involving an ICE agent and Renee Good, offering a distinction between legal justification and moral responsibility. Speaking on the incident, Smith said he believes the agent’s actions were lawful but questioned whether deadly force was necessary.
“From a lawful perspective, as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don’t expect him to be prosecuted. He was completely justified,” Smith said, emphasizing that the agent’s conduct aligns with current legal standards governing police and federal officers.
However, Smith added that legality does not erase broader ethical concerns surrounding the incident. “From a humanitarian perspective, however, why did you have to do that? If you could move out of the way, that means you could have shot the tires.”
Smith’s comments reflect an ongoing national debate about the use of force by law enforcement and whether alternative actions should be required when lethal outcomes can be avoided. His remarks drew attention to the tension between what the law permits and what the public may view as necessary or appropriate in high-stakes encounters.
A 37-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after being shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during an encounter in south Minneapolis, an incident that quickly sparked protests and sharp disagreement between local and federal officials.
Here’s the incident, and we warn you it may be disturbing:
Another angle:
The shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of 34th Street and Portland Avenue. According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents were blocked by a vehicle and faced what officials described as an attempt to run them over. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin labeled the incident “an act of domestic terrorism,” stating that the agent fired to protect officers on scene.
The now viral video footage circulating online shows masked federal agents approaching a red SUV that was partially blocking the roadway. One agent stands near the front of the vehicle while another reaches toward the driver’s side window and door handle. The vehicle reverses briefly and then moves forward, steering away from the agent in front. Moments later, an agent fires three shots into the car. No ICE officers appeared to be struck or knocked down.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey forcefully rejected the federal narrative after reviewing the video himself.
“They’re already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” Frey said at a press conference. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bullshit.”
Frey accused federal agents of escalating tensions in the city and added, “Get the fuck out of Minneapolis,” while also urging residents to remain calm.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz echoed those concerns, calling the death “preventable” and “unnecessary.”
“We have someone dead in their car for no reason whatsoever,” Walz said. “I feel your anger, I am angry. They want a show, we can’t give it to them.”
Walz announced he issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard if needed, while encouraging peaceful protest as demonstrations grew near the scene.
Now here’s Trump’s response:
You can all be the judge of what really happened here, but the video is clear.
