Maybe there should new documentary series that just follows Trump’s pardons. Sean “Diddy” Combs has formally asked President Donald Trump for clemency, but Trump says the request will not be granted. The appeal was submitted through a written letter, which Trump confirmed receiving during a recent two-hour interview.

Get this, although speculation about a possible pardon had circulated for some time, Trump’s comments represent the first public confirmation that a request was actually made. Combs, 56, is currently serving a 50-month federal sentence stemming from prostitution-related charges.

Trump acknowledged the letter but declined to share its contents publicly. “He asked me for a pardon,” Trump said, confirming the existence of the correspondence while making clear that his position would not change.

The not so shocking revelation has drawn attention due to Trump’s past use of clemency powers. During his presidency, Trump issued a number of high-profile and controversial pardons, including individuals tied to the January 6 Capitol events. He also pardoned former Honduran president Orlando Hernandez, who had been sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking.

What’s more, the situation also highlights the complicated history between Trump and Combs. Before Trump entered national politics, the two were publicly friendly. That relationship cooled significantly as Trump launched his presidential campaigns.

In a 2025 interview with Newsmax, Trump reflected on their earlier dynamic, saying, “I was very friendly with him… seemed like a nice guy,” before adding that Combs later became “very hostile” once Trump began pursuing political office.

Last October, Trump again referenced the music mogul from the Oval Office, referring to him as “Puff Daddy” while criticizing Combs’ outspoken opposition during Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Trump pointed to Combs’ calls for accountability and efforts pushing for his removal as evidence of how far their relationship had shifted.