Hold up, they approved FaceTime calls in jail now? A brief but viral moment at a Houston Rockets game unexpectedly pulled what appeared to be rapper YNW Melly back into the spotlight over the weekend, despite his ongoing incarceration and unresolved legal battle.

YMW Melly was seen on FaceTime with a woman while she was at a Rockets game

The wild video circulating online shows someone who looks like Melly appearing on FaceTime from jail while the Rockets hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. The call was captured from a seat near the court, where an unidentified woman held her phone toward the action as the Melly lookalike smiled from the screen. The clip quickly spread, transforming an ordinary snapshot of fan life into a viral talking point.

Viewers reacted swiftly. Some expressed relief at seeing what may be the rapper appearing calm and upbeat. Others questioned how the call took place at all, given his current status behind bars. The curiosity reflects the unusual intersection of celebrity, technology, and confinement that continues to surround Melly’s case.

The moment arrives as his legal future remains unsettled. Born Jamell Demons, the Florida rapper was arrested in February 2019 and charged with two counts of premeditated murder. Prosecutors allege he arranged the killings of fellow YNW members YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, later staging the scene to resemble a drive-by shooting. Melly has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

His first trial failed to produce a verdict. In July 2023, jurors were unable to reach unanimous agreement, resulting in a mistrial. Since then, proceedings have moved slowly as attorneys dispute the handling of digital evidence and pursue appeals.

Throughout the delays, Melly has remained in custody. Even so, moments like the alleged FaceTime call continue to surface, reminding the public that his presence and influence still ripple beyond prison walls as his case inches forward.