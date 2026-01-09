President Donald Trump confirmed he would not consider granting clemency to Sean “Diddy” Combs, prompting a swift and public reaction from 50 Cent.

Let’s be real, this is the current temptation for a Diddy pardon. Doesn’t mean the POTUS who’s been known to change his mind at a whim wouldn’t reconsider, right?

Anyways, during a recent interview, Trump acknowledged that Combs had submitted a formal written request seeking a pardon. While confirming he was aware of the outreach, Trump made clear he had no plans to act on it. The disclosure marked the first time the appeal had been publicly confirmed, bringing renewed attention to Combs’ legal maneuvering.

50 Cent wasted little time weighing in. Shortly after the news circulated, he posted a blunt response on Instagram, writing, “What part of no don’t you understand?” He followed up by pointing to Combs’ past criticism of Trump, suggesting that those comments effectively closed the door on any chance of leniency.

The moment fit squarely within a long-running pattern. When Trump referenced an earlier pardon inquiry in October 2025, 50 Cent revived old video clips showing Combs speaking critically about Trump following the 2020 election. At the time, 50 Cent added his own commentary, writing, “Man you can’t get no pardon running ya mouth like that! LOL Get out of here.”

Trump has previously said that his relationship with Combs was once friendly before politics altered their dynamic. By August 2025, he described Combs as becoming increasingly outspoken during Trump’s campaign years, a shift that appeared to cool any personal rapport.

As Combs’ legal situation continues to draw attention, 50 Cent remains an active and vocal observer. Rather than letting the story fade, he has consistently used humor and provocation to keep the feud alive, ensuring that personal history, politics, and celebrity continue to collide in the public spotlight.