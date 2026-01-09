The 8th American Black Film Festival Honors has announced that Angela Bassett will receive the prestigious Excellence in the Arts Award. Presented by NICE CROWD, the 2026 ABFF Honors will take place on Monday, February 16 at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The non-televised, invitation-only dinner will bring together honorees, industry leaders, and festival partners.

The Excellence in the Arts Award recognizes an acclaimed artist whose body of work and career achievements have made a lasting cultural impact. Bassett joins a distinguished slate of honorees for the evening, which will also celebrate Dwayne Johnson with the Entertainment Icon Award, Jennifer Hudson with the Renaissance Award, Salli Richardson-Whitfield with the Evolution Award, and Damson Idris with the Horizon Award.

The event will also pay tribute to the creative team behind the film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, and starring Michael B. Jordan. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and bestselling author KevOnStage.

“Angela Bassett is the embodiment of excellence,” said NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday. “Her body of work is both extraordinary and enduring, defined by performances that are fearless, powerful, and deeply human.”

Bassett’s career spans decades of iconic film and television roles, including What’s Love Got to Do With It, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ABC’s 9-1-1. An Honorary Oscar recipient and Emmy winner, Bassett continues to shape entertainment through her work on screen and behind the camera.