A$AP Rocky says he still feels starstruck around some of the biggest names in entertainment.

“All the time. I got starstruck working with Denzel. And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or Jay-Z. I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out,” Rocky admitted.

The rapper’s candid revelation highlights his deep respect for icons across music and film, showing that even established stars can feel awe when meeting legends they admire.

