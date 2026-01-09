A man accused of breaking into a rental car connected to Beyoncé’s tour stop in Atlanta has pleaded not guilty in court. Kelvin Evans entered a plea on Wednesday, facing charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

According to Atlanta News First, authorities allege Evans stole multiple high-value items from the vehicle, including jump drives containing unreleased music, show plans, AirPods, and a MacBook Pro. The incident reportedly occurred while Beyoncé was in Atlanta for her “Cowboy Carter” tour, which featured four performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Police were called on July 8 to a parking deck on Krog Street NE after Beyoncé’s choreographer and a dancer reported that their rental car had been broken into. The case gained attention due to the sensitive nature of the allegedly stolen materials, including unreleased music and production information.

In September, law enforcement identified Evans as the suspect. Records show he had previously been arrested in Hapeville on August 26 for a parole violation. Evans was later released from Fulton County Jail in October after posting a $20,000 bond.

Evans is scheduled to return to court on February 11 for a case management hearing as the legal process continues.