Guess Boosie Badazz dodged a bullet, no pun intended. The Louisiana icon reached the end of a years-long federal firearms case this month after a judge issued a final sentence in a San Diego courtroom. The ruling brought the matter to a close with time already served, a $50,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service, eliminating the possibility of further jail time.

Get this, the final decision was handed down January 9 following Boosie’s guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Federal prosecutors had requested a two-year prison sentence along with three years of supervised release. The judge declined that recommendation, opting instead for a resolution that allows the rapper to remain free without additional incarceration.

In case you missed it, the case originated from a 2023 traffic stop in San Diego. During the encounter, officers recovered multiple firearms from Boosie’s vehicle. The situation gained wider attention after authorities noted the presence of a handgun during an Instagram Live broadcast. Although the incident was initially addressed at the local level, federal prosecutors later refiled the case, significantly raising the stakes. A plea agreement reached last August paved the way for the final sentencing.

So what does this mean? With the ruling now official, the outcome closes a chapter that had carried serious legal consequences. What once threatened extended prison time has instead ended with penalties focused on accountability outside of custody.