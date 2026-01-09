DJ Envy has announced a major new career move, revealing his appointment as Creative Cultural Strategist at American Dream Mall, the second-largest mall in the United States.

In the newly created role, the longtime radio host and cultural tastemaker will help guide the venue’s creative direction, with a focus on expanding its influence across music, nightlife, and lifestyle entertainment, according to Loren Lorosa. The position places Envy at the center of shaping experiences that merge retail, live events, and culture under one massive roof.

American Dream Mall, located in New Jersey, has steadily positioned itself as more than a shopping destination, hosting concerts, nightlife activations, and large-scale cultural programming. Envy’s involvement signals an even deeper commitment to becoming a hub for entertainment and community-driven experiences.