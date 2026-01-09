Fanatics Sportsbook is rolling out a new FAIR PLAY campaign while reaffirming its commitment to consumer protection as the NFL postseason begins. Unlike competitors shifting focus to parlay volume, Fanatics confirmed that FAIR PLAY Injury Protection will remain active throughout the NFL playoffs.
The company unveiled its latest commercial featuring Dennis Haysbert, the iconic voice associated with trust and reliability. The campaign highlights how FAIR PLAY has reshaped sports betting by refunding single player prop bets when injuries occur early in games and preserving parlays by voiding impacted legs and recalculating odds.
Throughout the NFL regular season, FAIR PLAY delivered 149 season saving moments, protecting more than one million bets. Over $17 million was returned directly to customers, with an additional $13 million tied to second quarter injury protection. In total, more than $32 million in winning parlay payouts were preserved thanks to the feature.
Early betting data also points to strong engagement across the NFL and College Football Playoffs. Indiana has emerged as a popular pick against Oregon, while NFL bettors are heavily backing the Rams on the moneyline and showing split interest in Jaguars versus Bills matchups.
Fanatics also marked a milestone in Missouri, launching online sports betting on December 1 as its 23rd state. In its first month, NFL action led all sports, with the Chiefs versus Broncos drawing the most bets and a 13 leg parlay at +206300 standing out as the longest odds win.