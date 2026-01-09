Fetty Wap may be out of federal prison, but his road back to full freedom is still tightly controlled.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, Fetty Wap was transferred on January 7, 2026 from the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minnesota, to community confinement. The move places him under home confinement supervision overseen by the Bureau of Prisons’ Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office. While the transition marks a major step forward, it comes with strict conditions that will remain in place long after he leaves home confinement.

Reports indicate Fetty is expected to complete this phase on November 8. After that, the 34 year old artist will still be subject to five years of supervised release with heavy oversight. Those conditions include mandatory drug testing, restrictions on opening new bank accounts without federal approval, and a requirement to fully disclose earnings and tax records to the U.S. Probation Department.

Alcohol and any other intoxicants are prohibited unless prescribed by a licensed physician. Depending on court decisions, Fetty Wap may also be required to participate in an outpatient drug treatment program and submit to continued testing during and after treatment to confirm compliance.

News of his release from the low security Minnesota facility surfaced Wednesday and quickly spread online. Shortly after, The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa shared a statement from the rapper that reflected a more focused and forward looking mindset.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support. It truly means everything to me,” Fetty said. “Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty Wap was sentenced in 2023 to six years in federal prison following a drug trafficking conviction, along with five years of supervised release. His projected release date was moved up multiple times, with the most recent update in November 2025 listing December 8, 2026. His transfer to home confinement signals a significant shift in that timeline, even as accountability remains firmly in place.

For now, Fetty Wap’s freedom comes with structure, scrutiny, and responsibility. The music star known for chart topping hits like Trap Queen is entering a new chapter, one defined less by the spotlight and more by discipline, reflection, and rebuilding.