Coke Wave 3.5, yup, that’s the title. Let’s get into it. French Montana and Max B have officially delivered their long-awaited joint project, which arrived on January 9. The expansive release spans 22 tracks and brings together a familiar circle of collaborators, including Harry Fraud, Metro Boomin, and the late Chinx.

The highly anticipated project rollout began in December with the release of “Make America Wavy Again (MAWA),” offering an early glimpse into the sound and direction of Narcos. Announcing the single on Instagram, the duo declared, “2026 COKE WAVY SEASON BACK IN EFFECT.”

Ge this, to celebrate the album’s arrival, the two uptown, NYC emcees hosted a release party Tuesday night at Soho House. Guests were treated to live previews and performances of several tracks from the project, including “MAWA,” “Whipping That Wave,” and the dance-driven “Ever Since U Left Me,” among others.

What’s more, during a recent appearance on HOT 97, Montana and Max B made it clear that this release is not the end of their collaboration. When asked if more music was coming, Max B responded with confidence, saying, “You’re talking to two n***as that own an armory.” Montana followed up with confirmation of their plans, adding, “We got another tape on the way.”

Despite the momentum, Max B emphasized patience over rapid releases. “I’m gonna let that (Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos) marinate and then I’m gonna drop Million Dollar Baby 4 on y’all,” he said. “You’re getting Million Dollar Baby 4 after the Coke Wave.”

Montana and Max B first teamed up in 2009 with the original Coke Wave mixtape. Max B’s return to music follows his release from prison in November 2025 after serving 18 years for murder conspiracy and robbery, marking a renewed chapter in his career and a high-energy comeback for New York City.