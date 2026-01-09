The 83rd Annual Golden Globes® revealed its presenters for the live ceremony on Sunday, January 11, 2026, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The star-studded lineup includes Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli XCX, Chris Pine, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Julia Roberts, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Lalisa Manobal, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Zoë Kravitz, among many others.

“The Golden Globes® continues to celebrate the best in film, television, and podcasting worldwide,” a spokesperson said.

Multi-Emmy Award®-winning producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner return as executive producing showrunners, with Dick Clark Productions hosting and producing the event, which is viewed in more than 185 countries. Votes for the awards were tabulated by KPMG.

The Golden Globes® remains Hollywood’s largest annual celebration, honoring the most outstanding achievements in entertainment while bringing together the industry’s biggest names.