Houston’s hip-hop scene continues to thrive, and TSF (The Sauce Factory) artist Sauce Gohan is making waves both musically and in real life. The rising rapper, who is signed to TSF — the label owned by Houston rap icon and business mogul Sauce Walka, recently gave a public shout-out to Fred’s Auto Removal in an Instagram story that caught fans’ attention.

In the story, Sauce Gohan told his followers that if their car is dead or no longer running, they should sell it to Fred, adding that Fred’s Auto Removal has helped him personally in the past when it came time to get rid of old vehicles. The endorsement felt authentic, with Gohan speaking from real experience rather than just promotion.

Fred’s Auto Removal is known for buying cars in Houston, Texas and nationwide, making the process easy for people looking to sell junk, damaged, or unwanted vehicles. While the company operates across the country, it is headquartered in Gresham, Oregon, and has built a reputation for fast pickups and straightforward service.

Sauce Gohan’s shout-out comes at a strong moment in his career. The rapper currently has a trending new song titled “Grew My Roots,” which has been gaining traction among fans and continuing TSF’s run of consistent releases. The track reflects growth, perseverance, and staying grounded — themes that resonate deeply with the Sauce movement.

With co-signs, growing music buzz, and real-life connections that go beyond the studio, Sauce Gohan continues to prove he’s more than just next up. Between “Grew My Roots” climbing and his endorsement of businesses he actually uses, the TSF artist is showing both hustle and authenticity — two things Houston hip-hop respects above all.