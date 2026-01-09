Three-time GRAMMY® Award–winning icon Jill Scott has released her new single “Pressha,” the second preview from her highly anticipated sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, due out February 13. The project will be released independently through Scott’s Blues Babe Records imprint and distributed by Human Re Sources and The Orchard.

Co-produced by Scott alongside Vincent “VT” Tolan and Adam Blackstone, “Pressha” delivers a deeply personal message centered on emotional freedom and self-definition. The song explores the unseen weight of societal expectations, touching on beauty standards, status, and the pressure to fit prescribed roles. Through vivid storytelling, Scott traces the experience of longing, desire, and disappointment, ultimately challenging the illusion of a perfect ending shaped by false ideals.

Musically, the track continues Scott’s acclaimed collaboration with Adam Blackstone, marking their third release together. Anchored by rich jazz influences, the production features live instrumentation, layered harmonies, expressive horns, and an improvisational spirit, with both Blackstone and Tolan contributing on bass.

“Pressha” follows the recent announcement of To Whom This May Concern, a 19-track album Scott describes as “an offering to all.” The project brings together a wide range of collaborators, including Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, with production from Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, DJ Premier, Camper, Trombone Shorty, and others.

The album signals a powerful return for Scott, blending soul, storytelling, and creative mastery.