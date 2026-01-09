Zendaya Immortalized With New Madame Tussauds New York Figure

Madame Tussauds New York has revealed its newest figure, a lifelike tribute to Zendaya released just days before the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The timing honors her history with the ceremony, which includes both a win and a nomination.

The figure is inspired by the look Zendaya wore to the Dune: Part Two fan event in Mexico City. The design features couture styling with ostrich-effect leather detailing, a dramatic slit skirt, and shimmering jewelry that mirrors her red carpet presence. This marks her 10th Madame Tussauds figure to date. Her first figures debuted in 2015 in Orlando and San Francisco following an in-depth artist sitting.

As with all Madame Tussauds figures, the creation process was extensive. Artists sculpted the figure in clay before applying layers of oil-based paint to achieve a natural glow. The final piece was crafted through a year-long effort by a team of 20 artists using a mix of traditional techniques and modern technology.

“Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognizable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York. “This figure is a tribute to her lasting impact on both entertainment and fashion.”

The figure is now on display at Madame Tussauds New York.