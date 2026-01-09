Meet Chufeng Zhao: The Producer Behind Asia’s Biggest Viral Hit of 2025

“Jumping Machine” (跳楼机) didn’t just go viral—it rewrote the rules. With over 14.5 billion plays across all platforms and chart domination from Singapore to Taiwan, the track has become 2025’s undeniable anthem. The producer behind it? Chufeng Zhao, whose production credits include work with Alan Walker and Jay Park.

Zhao’s resume speaks for itself: production work with K-pop icon Jay Park (14M Instagram followers, first Asian artist on Roc Nation) and global EDM star Alan Walker (“Faded” surpassed 10B+ streams), plus projects including Tencent Games’ “Dungeon & Fighter” theme. His specialty? Cross-cultural production that breaks borders.

But “Jumping Machine” might be his most impressive work yet. Before this track, artist LBI利比 was virtually unknown internationally—a 30-year-old singer who’d spent years behind the scenes. Now? He’s a top 3 Chinese artist on Spotify globally with over 3 million monthly listeners.

The numbers don’t lie: #1 Chinese song on Spotify 2025, #1 in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, #2 in Vietnam and Taiwan. In Mainland China, it simultaneously topped NetEase Cloud Music, QQ Music Hot Chart, and Douyin Hot Songs. The #JumpingMachineChallenge hashtag broke 50 billion views. By April, royalty revenue hit approximately 40 million RMB.

The song—which uses an amusement park drop tower as a metaphor for love’s emotional highs and lows—was first teased on Douyin in November 2024. By early 2025, it had exploded across Asia, landing on major variety shows like “Sisters Who Make Waves 2025” and “The Treasured Voice 6,” and earning “Song of the Year” at the 2nd Digital Music Annual Festival.

In an era where viral success often feels random, Chufeng Zhao proves that production vision still matters. He took an unknown talent and delivered a continent-wide phenomenon.

“Jumping Machine” by LBI利比 is available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen on Spotify: