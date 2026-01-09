NBA 2K26 has tipped off 2026 with its first round of player ratings updates, rewarding standout performances from the opening weeks of the new year. Several players saw notable increases, led by Kawhi Leonard, Keyonte George, and Brandon Miller.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard received a jump to a 94 overall rating, up two points. Known as “The Klaw,” Leonard has helped the Clippers climb the Western Conference standings after a slow start. Over the past two weeks, the 34-year-old has averaged 34.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game, delivering elite production on both ends of the floor.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George earned one of the biggest boosts in the update, rising three points to an 86 overall rating. George has emerged as a leader for the young Jazz roster, averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game over the same stretch. While Utah remains near the bottom of the standings, his individual performance has been hard to ignore.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller also climbed three points to an 84 overall rating. The former No. 2 overall pick has bounced back strong after last season’s injury, averaging 24.7 points and 5 rebounds while helping Charlotte score more than 121 points per game across its last eight contests.

The full list of updated NBA 2K26 player ratings is available now on the official NBA 2K website.