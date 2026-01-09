Durham rapper Billy Resio, a collaborator of NBA YoungBoy, has died at the age of 30 following a drive by shooting Sunday night, marking a heartbreaking start to 2026 for his family, friends, and supporters.

According to local news, Resio was driving along Hillsborough Road in Durham at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, when another vehicle pulled alongside him and opened fire. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A woman who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting was also struck and sustained serious injuries. Authorities have not released her identity or provided an update on her condition as of this writing. The investigation remains ongoing.

As news of Resio’s death spread, tributes poured in across social media from fans, peers, and those who worked closely with him. Among the most emotional messages came from Rich Nation CEO Michael Mitchell, who shared his grief publicly while honoring the artist’s legacy.

“Rest in power Billy Resio,” Mitchell wrote. “I don’t even know how to type this. My heart is broken in ways I can’t explain. Today I lost my artist, my brother, my family.”

Mitchell went on to describe Resio as more than just a promising musician, emphasizing his character, loyalty, and belief in the vision they shared. “He wasn’t just talent. He was pure heart, raw truth, hunger, and loyalty. We created history together,” he wrote.

Billy Resio gained wider recognition with the release of “Labeled Me Top Shotta,” featuring NBA YoungBoy, a collaboration that introduced his voice to a broader audience. He was also known for songs like “Lies” and “Bonnie And Clyde,” records that reflected his lived experiences and emotional honesty. Those close to him say he poured himself fully into his music, approaching each release with purpose and authenticity.

Mitchell closed his tribute by vowing to preserve Resio’s legacy. “He gave the world his soul through his music. Now he’s gone, but his voice, his energy, and his story will never die,” he wrote.

Billy Resio is survived by his one year old son. His death adds to the growing list of young artists lost to gun violence, leaving behind unanswered questions and a community mourning a life and career cut tragically short.