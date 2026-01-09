Nicki Minaj Names New Album ‘Pink Friday 2,’ Announces New Release Date

A petition calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport Nicki Minaj has gained more than 53,000 signatures following the rapper’s recent public support of President Donald Trump and her appearance at a conservative political conference.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, urges immigration authorities to review Minaj’s legal status and criticizes her comments about gender and LGBTQ issues. The organizer specifically points to remarks Minaj made during a panel discussion with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix on December 21, where Minaj stated, “boys will be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

According to the petition’s description, Minaj was once viewed by many supporters as a “beacon of hope,” particularly within marginalized communities, but is now being criticized for what organizers describe as a shift in values. The petition argues that her recent statements conflict with the advocacy and solidarity she previously expressed, leaving some fans feeling disappointed and disconnected.

“These statements aren’t just insensitive,” the petition reads, “they undermine the very foundations of a community that once looked to her for understanding and support.” The organizer further claims that Minaj’s platform carries significant influence and responsibility, and that her remarks represent a departure from positions she once publicly held.

The petition goes on to argue that deportation would serve as a symbolic act of accountability, framing the effort as part of a broader call for public figures to be consistent and compassionate in their messaging. It suggests that the issue extends beyond Minaj herself and reflects frustration with celebrities who, in the view of the petition’s supporters, shift positions while maintaining cultural influence.

Minaj has previously spoken openly about her immigration status. During a 2024 livestream, she stated that she is not a U.S. citizen and moved to the United States from Trinidad at the age of five. In 2018, she publicly criticized immigration policies under Trump’s first administration, describing her own experience as an undocumented child and expressing concern for families separated at the border.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant at five years old,” Minaj wrote on Instagram at the time. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at that age.”

As of now, there is no indication that the petition has resulted in any official action, and no immigration proceedings involving Minaj have been announced. The petition remains a reflection of online backlash rather than a legal development, highlighting the growing intersection of celebrity, politics, and public accountability in the social media era.