The House of Rémy Martin, a historic producer of Cognac Fine Champagne since 1724, has introduced My Call, a new global brand vision and campaign centered on how people define and celebrate success on their own terms. The initiative honors personal choice, intention, and the deeply individual journeys that shape meaningful achievement.

Rooted in the belief that fulfillment is driven by feeling rather than formula, My Call highlights individuals who move with purpose. Whether building community, shaping culture, or quietly mastering a craft, the campaign places value on integrity, discipline, and lived experience. Rémy Martin positions success as a self-driven pursuit, mirroring the care and precision required to create Fine Champagne Cognac.

The campaign captures intimate and reflective moments that emphasize authentic expressions of accomplishment. Through a lens of restrained elegance, My Call showcases the quiet confidence behind modern success and the rituals used to honor personal milestones.

“My Call celebrates a new generation of artists, innovators, and cultural shifters who define their achievements through intention, discipline, and impact. This campaign is about honoring the choices, the process, and the personal conviction behind how modern success is shaped,” said Tonia Mancino, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas. “That same ethos has guided Rémy Martin for centuries, reflected in the care and expertise behind our expertly crafted Cognac.”

Produced in collaboration with Unreasonable Studios, the campaign will roll out across digital, social, and out of home platforms. Visual storytelling will feature key Rémy Martin expressions, including Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Rémy Martin V.S.O.P., and Rémy Martin XO.

As part of its activation strategy, Rémy Martin is partnering with Hypebeast on a 360 degree content campaign. The initiative launches with a talent-led music immersion in January, spotlighting a surprise artist whose journey reflects the spirit of My Call. The program will expand throughout the year to highlight a diverse group of multidisciplinary creators, inviting audiences to reflect on their own definitions of success and the moments that define their call.