Rolling Loud is officially bringing its flagship experience back to the United States with one major festival planned for 2026. The world’s largest hip-hop festival will take place May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, marking the brand’s only US stop next year.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, January 9, at 10 a.m. ET through RollingLoud.com/2026. Three-day general admission passes start at $249, with a $9.99 layaway deposit option available. All pre-sale buyers will also receive a free exclusive Rolling Loud t-shirt. The full lineup has not yet been announced.

Rolling Loud co-founder and co-CEO Matt Zingler said the move reflects a renewed focus on summer festival culture. “We wanted to bring Rolling Loud back to the summer and build it without compromise,” Zingler said. “With Orlando, we’re able to be more accessible for fans, expand our footprint, and think long-term. Rolling Loud has always been about meeting the culture where it’s going, not where it’s been.”

Co-founder and co-CEO Tariq Cherif added, “No matter what city we’re in give us the space and we’ll build the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival. As the brand has grown globally, it made sense to bring everything into one definitive U.S. show and build the ultimate flagship experience.”

Additional details and artist announcements are expected soon.