There’s a difference between a comeback and a reassertion. On Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Royce Da 5’9” delivers the latter. Paired with Lazarus and Ikka, Royce doesn’t sound like an artist easing back into the spotlight. His verse arrives fully formed, confident, sharp, and unconcerned with trends. It’s the sound of a Detroit veteran who knows exactly where he stands in hip-hop’s hierarchy.

Lazarus sets the stage effectively, drawing from his recent work with Rakim to frame the track’s conceptual depth. His presence ensures the record never loses focus, acting as the throughline that connects Detroit’s legacy to India’s rising influence.

That influence is embodied by Ikka, whose Delhi-rooted delivery carries global weight. With backing from Nas’ Mass Appeal India, Ikka’s verse reinforces the idea that modern hip-hop is no longer centralized. His energy complements Royce’s composure, creating contrast without conflict.

The song’s fast-paced exchange keeps all three artists moving in sync. There’s no excess space, no wasted bars. Shawn Ski’s production remains minimal but menacing, ensuring the lyrics stay in control.

Rather than signalling a return, Royce’s performance on Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde confirms what many already know: presence never fades when the pen stays sharp.