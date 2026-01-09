Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear

Skylar Diggins Named New Face of Saratoga Spring Water

January 9, 2026
Shawn Grant
Skylar Diggins is adding another major title to her résumé. The basketball star and rising style icon has been named the new face of Saratoga Spring Water, launching a fresh ad campaign that debuted this week.

The campaign highlights Diggins’ unique blend of athletic power and fashion-forward presence, aligning with Saratoga’s growing cultural footprint. Known for excelling both on and off the court, Diggins brings a confident elegance that reflects the brand’s polished image.

Her first official appearance as a Saratoga brand ambassador will take place this Sunday at the Golden Globes, where Saratoga Spring Water serves as the Official Water of the awards. The moment marks a high-profile introduction of the partnership on one of entertainment’s biggest stages.

According to the brand, the new campaign is just the beginning. The collaboration kicks off a year of planned surprises as Saratoga continues expanding its presence across sports, fashion, and pop culture in 2026.

With Diggins front and center, the partnership signals a strategic alignment between a powerhouse athlete and a brand leaning deeper into style-driven storytelling.