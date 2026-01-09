Skylar Diggins is adding another major title to her résumé. The basketball star and rising style icon has been named the new face of Saratoga Spring Water, launching a fresh ad campaign that debuted this week.

The campaign highlights Diggins’ unique blend of athletic power and fashion-forward presence, aligning with Saratoga’s growing cultural footprint. Known for excelling both on and off the court, Diggins brings a confident elegance that reflects the brand’s polished image.

Her first official appearance as a Saratoga brand ambassador will take place this Sunday at the Golden Globes, where Saratoga Spring Water serves as the Official Water of the awards. The moment marks a high-profile introduction of the partnership on one of entertainment’s biggest stages.

According to the brand, the new campaign is just the beginning. The collaboration kicks off a year of planned surprises as Saratoga continues expanding its presence across sports, fashion, and pop culture in 2026.

With Diggins front and center, the partnership signals a strategic alignment between a powerhouse athlete and a brand leaning deeper into style-driven storytelling.