Can Hovito save Stovito?

Stove God Cooks took to Instagram with a direct and emotional message aimed at Jay-Z and Roc Nation, sparking conversation across hip-hop social media.

The Buffalo rapper posted a blunt plea that quickly went viral among fans and peers alike:

The message comes amid reports that Stove God Cooks remains locked into a record deal with Babygrande, a situation that has reportedly stalled new releases. His last full-length album arrived back in 2020, leaving fans eager for a return.

The public call has fueled speculation about his next move and whether Roc Nation could step in to help free one of rap’s most distinctive voices.