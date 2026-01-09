Authorities in Ohio have arrested three suspects in connection with a burglary at the home of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office. The break-in occurred on November 16 while Sanders was making his NFL debut in a Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the individuals accused of entering Sanders’ residence in Granger Township have been identified, along with the driver of the vehicle allegedly used during the crime. According to ESPN, a fourth suspect remains at large and is currently the subject of an active arrest warrant. Officials stated that the investigation has now been completed.

The burglary reportedly resulted in the theft of approximately $200,000 worth of property from Sanders’ home. The residence is located in a Cleveland suburb, and the suspects are believed to have targeted the property knowing the quarterback would be away for the game.

Law enforcement did not release additional details about the stolen items or the identities of those arrested. Authorities continue to search for the remaining suspect as the case moves forward.

Sanders has not publicly commented on the arrests. The incident adds to a growing number of high-profile burglaries involving professional athletes while they are away competing or traveling with their teams.