Donald Trump warned that Democrats could move to impeach him if Republicans do not win the midterm elections.

“You gotta win the midterms, because if we don’t… it’s just going to be- I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached… They are mean and smart,” Trump said.

The former president emphasized the stakes of the upcoming elections, framing a Republican loss as a direct trigger for potential impeachment proceedings. His comments highlight the ongoing tensions between Trump and Democratic lawmakers as the 2026 midterms approach.