Young Buck Agrees to Plea Deal, Avoids Prison Time in Sumner County

Young Buck has agreed to a plea deal in his ongoing legal case in Sumner County, bringing an end to proceedings that had been delayed multiple times. The rapper, born David Darnell Brown, pleaded guilty to domestic assault charges and a felony gun charge stemming from an incident in 2020.

Brown’s trial had been postponed from July 2024 to January 12, 2026, after his attorney requested an extension due to health concerns. According to WKRN, the case drew significant public attention following Brown’s arrest, which sparked protests in Sumner County last April. Demonstrators publicly criticized what they described as political and police corruption connected to the case.

According to court documents, Brown was sentenced to eight years of community corrections and will not serve prison time. He also received pretrial jail credit for time served between April 7, 2025, and May 7, 2025.

The plea agreement includes several special conditions. Brown is required to complete an alcohol and drug assessment within 60 days and fully comply with any recommended treatment. He is also prohibited from having violent contact with Lucresia Neal, who reportedly shot at Brown during the 2020 incident. Additionally, Brown must forfeit all seized property and weapons and report to Sumner County Community Corrections as part of his sentence.