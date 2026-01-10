occXpied Set to Light Up Belleville with High-Energy January Show

Belleville’s live music scene is about to feel a surge of raw energy and creative fire as occXpied prepares to take the stage for an electrifying performance at Belleville City BellePub, located at 310 Front St., Belleville, Ontario. The show kicks off at 9:00 PM on January 31, promising an unforgettable night for fans of boundary-pushing sound and authentic artistry.

Known for his intense presence, emotionally charged delivery, and immersive performances, occXpied has been steadily carving out his own lane in the underground and independent music world. This Belleville show represents more than just another stop—it’s a celebration of momentum, growth, and community.

Joining occXpied on stage will be key members of his creative team: DJ Disspare, WishGxd, and J Wyze. Together, they bring a dynamic blend of production, performance, and chemistry that elevates the live experience beyond the ordinary. From hard-hitting beats to atmospheric moments, the collective energy of the team is set to transform BellePub into a late-night hub of sound and connection.

The timing of the show adds even more significance. Just weeks earlier, on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, occXpied celebrates his 24th birthday—marking another year of artistic evolution and personal growth. The Belleville performance stands as a symbolic kickoff to this new chapter, showcasing an artist stepping confidently into the next phase of his journey.

For fans old and new, January 31st is more than a concert date—it’s a chance to witness occXpied and his team in their element, delivering a night fueled by passion, creativity, and undeniable stage presence. Belleville, get ready.

