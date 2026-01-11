The global music industry is increasingly becoming borderless, allowing talent from every corner of the world to influence mainstream charts. Among the most notable success stories in recent years is that of Aasis Beats, a music producer from South Asia, Nepal. By securing high-profile collaborations and major industry certifications, he has transitioned from a regional talent to a prominent figure in the international Hip-Hop scene.

Aasis Beats reached a significant career milestone in 2025 with the song “AVM” by YG Pablo. His production on the track earned a SNEP Diamond Certification in France. For a producer originating from South Asia, attaining a Diamond certification in a major European market is a rare achievement that highlights his ability to create music with universal appeal.

His impact on the United States market has been equally substantial. Aasis contributed to the album “New World Depression” by the duo $uicideboy$. The project reached #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2024. Following its sustained commercial performance, the album earned an RIAA Gold Certification in 2025, further solidifying Aasis’s position within the American music industry.

The year 2025 has been particularly active for the producer, marked by work with several established American Hip-Hop artists. Aasis produced two key singles for Mozzy’s album, Intrusive Thoughts,”Who Want War” featuring Polo G & “Seven 2’s.” Additionally, he contributed to the collaborative project “8 Legged Gorilla” by Fredo Bang & TEC. His work on this album includes the tracks “Soulja” and “Grim Reaper” featuring Kevin Gates. These credits demonstrate his versatility and his ability to meet the technical and creative standards required by top-tier recording artists.

While Hip-Hop remains his primary focus, Aasis Beats has demonstrated a broad stylistic range by producing hits in the Spanish and Latin music sectors. His production credits include “Sandra” by Toquel”, “Otra Cama” by Hard Gz, “Instinto” by J Abdiel & many more European hits.

This cross-cultural success resulted in his inclusion in Apple Music’s Official Producers’ Playlist in 2025. Being featured on such a curated platform is a significant industry nod, recognizing his consistent output and influence on global streaming trends.

Aasis Beats’ journey is also a testament to the power of digital music communities. One of his most significant early placements involved the 2024 hit “Band4Band” by Central Cee and Lil Baby. The track utilized a sample Aasis had originally uploaded to Looperman, a royalty-free site for creators. The success of “Band4Band” served as a bridge, connecting his early work as a sample maker to his current role as a primary producer for major labels.

The scale of his career is reflected in current industry data. According to Muso AI, a platform specializing in music credit verification, Aasis Beats has garnered over 4 billion streams across his catalog. With more than 200 production credits to his name, he has maintained a level of productivity that few producers from South Asia have matched.

Aasis Beats has effectively bridged the gap between the Nepali music scene and the global Hip-Hop industry. Through a combination of technical skill and strategic collaborations, he has secured Diamond and Gold certifications, topped Billboard charts, and worked with some of the most recognizable names in Hip-hop, which definitely puts him as one of the top music producers from South Asia. As he continues to expand his discography, his career serves as a blueprint for independent producers looking to make an impact on the world stage.

