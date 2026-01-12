On a night defined by a return to classic Old Hollywood silhouettes, Teyana Taylor proved once again why she is considered one of the globe’s premier fashion icons. Arriving at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the multihyphenate star—who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another—delivered the evening’s most daring and discussed style moment.

Avant-Garde Excellence

Taylor graced the red carpet in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry. From the front, the ensemble exuded a sculptural, liquid elegance: a draped black satin bustier gown featuring an asymmetrical swirl neckline and a chic scarf detail that trailed behind her like a regal train.

However, it was the “party in the back” that set the internet ablaze. The gown featured a strategic lower-back cutout that revealed a “bijou thong”—a silver-rhinestone, crystal-encrusted piece adorned with a bedazzled bow. Taylor herself dubbed the look “expensive” on the red carpet, playfully noting to E! News that “the crack is covered in diamonds.”

Setting the Trend

While contemporaries like Amanda Seyfried and Kate Hudson opted for the understated elegance of classic white and shimmering Armani Privé, Taylor’s choice brought a vibrant, headline-grabbing energy to the Beverly Hilton. Styled by the powerhouse duo Wayman + Micah, the look successfully bridged the gap between high-fashion surrealism and the “whale tail” trend forecasted to dominate 2026.

Critics and fans alike have celebrated the ensemble as a refreshing departure from safe award-season codes. Industry insiders noted that while the Golden Globes typically leans conservative, Taylor’s willingness to embrace the “bijou thong” signaled a potential shift toward more provocative, avant-garde fashion among Hollywood’s elite.

A Rose From Harlem

The fashion statement was matched only by the power of Taylor’s acceptance speech. As the first winner of the evening, she moved the room to tears, dedicating her win to her “brown sisters” and reminding the audience that “our softness is not a liability… our light does not need permission to shine.”

With a Golden Globe in one hand and a diamond-encrusted Schiaparelli masterpiece on her back, Teyana Taylor didn’t just attend the 2026 Golden Globes—she defined them.

