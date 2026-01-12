A$AP Rocky’s ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Vinyl Allegedly Appear In Target Stores Prior To Its Release

A$AP Rocky’s long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb has already experienced a winding rollout, and now it may have hit another unexpected wrinkle.

According to footage circulating online, a fan claims to have spotted a vinyl copy of Don’t Be Dumb sitting on the shelves of a Target store ahead of the album’s official release date. The image, first shared by Kurrco on social media, quickly sparked speculation about whether the appearance was legitimate or simply a mistake.

A$AP Rocky’s 'DON’T BE DUMB' vinyl has been spotted at Target stores a week ahead of its official release 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9oGkK9OJr — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 10, 2026

As of now, neither A$AP Rocky’s camp nor Target has issued a statement confirming or denying the report. Online reaction was immediate, with some fans calling the sighting fake, others worrying about a potential leak, and many suggesting it was the result of a store-level error. Notably, no leaks from the album have surfaced publicly.

If the vinyl sighting is real, it does not appear to have disrupted the project’s momentum. Sales activity and rollout plans remain unchanged, and the incident has so far lived only as a viral curiosity rather than a tangible problem.

Rocky is pressing forward with the release campaign, announcing that the next single from Don’t Be Dumb, titled “Helicopter,” is set to drop today(January 12). Early snippets suggest a return to a colder, harder sound, following the more alt-leaning approach of the previous single “Punk Rocky.” Together, the releases point to another genre-bending effort from the Harlem artist.

Whether the Target appearance was a fluke or something more will likely be clarified soon. Until then, Don’t Be Dumb continues to unfold on Rocky’s terms, with fans watching every step closely.