A$AP Rocky has released his latest single, “HELICOPTER$,” continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated fourth studio album, DON’T BE DUMB. The track is written by Rakim Mayers and Kelvin J. N. Magnusen, with production handled by A$AP Rocky, Kelvin Krash, and Soufien Rhouat, also known as Soufien 3000.

“HELICOPTER$” follows last week’s release of “Punk Rocky,” with both tracks confirmed to appear on DON’T BE DUMB, which arrives January 16 via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records. The vinyl copy of the DON’T BE DUMB album has already sold 130,000 units.

The single is accompanied by a visually striking music video directed by Rocky alongside Dan Streit. Created in partnership with Moncler to support Rocky’s GENIUS Collection, the video features his iconic D.B.D. helicopter, previously seen during his 2025 Lollapalooza performance. The clip depicts Rocky and his crew taking over the city as the helicopter moves from scene to scene.

The video stands out for its advanced 3D rendering, incorporating lifelike holograms that capture Rocky and his cast of characters in a three dimensional space before transforming them into digital objects. The release further highlights Rocky’s creative range across music, fashion, and visual storytelling as anticipation builds for DON’T BE DUMB.