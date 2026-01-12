Nearly three decades after the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur, a haunting artifact from that night in Las Vegas has resurfaced in an unexpected way.

The 1996 BMW 7 Series sedan Tupac was riding in when he was shot following the Mike Tyson fight is now up for sale, listed at $1.75 million by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas. The listing arrives as renewed attention surrounds the case, with Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ murder trial recently delayed, keeping the tragedy firmly in the public conversation.

According to the listing, the vehicle has been extensively restored to its pre shooting condition, including a fresh paint job and period accurate wheels matching the original style. Tupac was not killed inside the car, but succumbed to his injuries days later in the hospital.

This marks the first time the BMW has ever been made available for public sale or display. The current owner, who commissioned the restoration after multiple previous owners, is offering full documentation verifying the car’s authenticity and restoration details. The vehicle is currently on display inside the Celebrity Cars Las Vegas showroom.

Despite the restoration, traces of the shooting remain. The listing references exterior indentations believed to align with bullet impact points, and handlers have reportedly pulled back interior panels to reveal original weld marks tied to the gunfire from that night.

Whether the car finds a buyer remains to be seen. What is certain is that its appearance on the market reopens a painful chapter in Hip Hop history, turning a vehicle into a grim but undeniably significant relic tied to one of the culture’s most devastating losses.