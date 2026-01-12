The Chicago Bears continue their amazing NFL Season as quarterback Caleb Williams led a comeback against their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers, bouncing them from the playoffs. Packers fan Lil Wayne wasn’t pleased.

“We just [lost] a playoff game to a nigga w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!!,” Wayne wrote on X. “We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.”

It’s not about deserving anymore. You and your team are not there.

But Williams saw the shade and when he shared a compilation of the game’s highlights, he used Wayne’s music, specifically “Mr. Carter,” to soundtrack it. Check it out below.