The long arm of the law has made it clear Stefon Diggs will not face a judge until after the NFL postseason wraps up, according to a new report. Court filings show that Diggs’ attorney requested a delay of the football player’s initial arraignment, citing a “previously-scheduled professional commitment” that prevented Diggs from appearing on Jan. 23. The new court date is set for Feb. 13, shortly after the 2026 Super Bowl.

The playoff thriving New England Patriots wide receiver is facing “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges.” The accusations stem from an alleged confrontation with Diggs’ former chef, who claims the incident followed a dispute over payment. Diggs has publicly denied the allegations. His girlfriend and the mother of his child, Cardi B, has also voiced her support, accusing the ex-chef of fabricating the claims.

As the careful legal process unfolds, additional attention has been drawn by comments circulating online. Internet personality Celina Powell revisited her past interactions with Offset during a recent episode of her 2 Girls From Mars podcast. Powell shared a video clip from an earlier FaceTime call in which Offset appeared to threaten violence toward Diggs, who has been romantically linked to Cardi B amid her separation from Offset.

But get this, in the clip, Offset states, “If I catch Buddy and I can catch him, its gone be bad.” Though Diggs is not named directly, online speculation has centered on him as the target. When Powell asks if Offset intends to “beat him up,” the rapper responds, “beat, strip, shot in the knee, all typa of sh*t.”

Powell also claimed that Offset questioned the public narrative surrounding Cardi B and Diggs, alleging that Diggs was present for only “a few hours” following the birth of the child due to complications involving the birth certificate.

With legal proceedings postponed and rumors continuing to circulate, Diggs remains focused on football as scrutiny follows him off the field.