We are entering a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another Spider-Man movie is coming, Avengers will once again assemble, but there are eyes on the developments of Black Panther 3 and if Damson Idris will take on the role of King T’Challa.
Idris addressed the rumors on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday, thanking the fans: “Of course it’s rumor, but I love that movie. I love the world. I’m glad that everyone seeing the future of that too. It’s moving in a brilliant direction, and I’m excited for the third one.”
Good response there, Damson. What do you think, fans? He’s in?