Diddy’s luxury private jet is no longer a part of his transportation options. Silver Air Private Jets confirmed to Business Insider that the music mogul sold his Gulfstream G550 in October 2025. While the final sale price was not disclosed, similar aircraft are typically valued between $20 million and $30 million.

Registration records reviewed by Business Insider show the jet now carries the tail number T7-OKS and is registered in San Marino. The aircraft was previously registered as N1969C and owned by Combs’ aviation entity, LoveAir LLC.

Built in 2015, the Gulfstream G550 is known for its long range and high-end amenities. The matte black jet features beige interiors, seats up to 14 passengers, and includes a full entertainment system. The aircraft is also pet-friendly, according to the report.

The sale quietly marks the end of Combs’ ownership of one of his most recognizable luxury assets, as the jet had been frequently linked to his business and travel activities over the years.

via