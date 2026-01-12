Fetty Wap is publicly showing gratitude to 50 Cent for standing by him during one of the most difficult periods of his life. After spending more than three years in prison for a federal drug case, Fetty credited the G-Unit mogul for offering consistent support when few others did.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Friday Jan. 9, Fetty reflected on the relationship and the impact it had on him while incarcerated.

“50 did a lot for me,” Fetty said. “From day one, it was like, ‘Whatever you need, just holler at me.’”

He continued, “Whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone. He didn’t shy off all the way down to the time I’m about to come home, ‘How you getting home?’ As far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest.”

50 Cent later reposted the clip on Instagram, writing, “WOP HOME fresh out the FED’S ready to work. He good I got him let’s get it.”