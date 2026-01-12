Oh, yes, that happened in Philadelphia yesterday. San Francisco ended the Eagles’ bid for a back-to-back championship Sunday night, pulling out a 23-19 road win that swung on patience, creativity, and a late fourth-quarter drive.

With the game on the line, Brock Purdy connected with Christian McCaffrey on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the 49ers ahead for good. Earlier in the fourth quarter, San Francisco caught the Eagles off guard with a gadget play, pitching the ball to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who rolled right and fired a 29-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey.

“Our team fights,” McCaffrey told Fox after the game. “We take each day at a time and go as hard as we can every single time.

“I love this group so much. I don’t have enough good things to say about it. Proud to be a part of this team.”

Purdy threw for 262 yards and earned his first playoff road win in Philadelphia, a stark contrast to his injury-shortened loss there three seasons ago in the NFC title game. He was intercepted twice by All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, but the Eagles converted those takeaways into just three points.

Philadelphia briefly moved back in front on Jake Elliott’s 33-yard field goal, but the offense stalled once again when it mattered most. Jalen Hurts finished with 168 passing yards and one touchdown as the Eagles generated only 36 total yards in the third quarter despite holding a 13-10 halftime lead.

Hurts’ final throw fell incomplete on fourth-and-11 with 43 seconds remaining, ending Philadelphia’s season.

The 49ers now advance to face top-seeded Seattle in the NFC divisional round after splitting their regular-season matchups. San Francisco will be without tight end George Kittle, who tore his right Achilles tendon late in the first half, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

For the defending champions, a sluggish offensive night proved too much to overcome.