GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated icon Mary J. Blige has officially announced her first Las Vegas residency. Titled Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story, the residency will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM, launching Friday, May 1, 2026, with 10 shows scheduled through July 2026.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency,” said Mary J. Blige. “Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over – different cities, states, and countries – to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that – with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Citi® / AAdvantage® will serve as the official pre-sale credit card, with cardmembers gaining access starting Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Artist fan pre-sales begin Wednesday, Jan. 14, followed by MGM Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster pre-sales on Thursday, Jan. 15.

General ticket sales open Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Dates include May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, as well as July 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18.