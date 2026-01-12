pastel.. is building momentum with “window,” a smooth rap/R&B track that’s reached 357,624 streams and helped drive 93,000monthly listeners. The song’s warm restraint and after-hours mood have translated into real repeat listening, with top traction in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. Now, he’s carrying that energy into his EP double dot (12/10/25), a tighter, more intentional project made with producer Griffin Camens that blends smooth pocket drums with subtle global influence.

His journey into releasing music began early. In middle school, pastel.. started putting songs out with his close friend Cameron, creating purely out of shared passion. High school brought a few more releases, though at the time, music still felt more like an outlet than a career path. It wasn’t until his senior year of college, after years of friends consistently telling him the music felt real, that something shifted. He decided to stop treating it casually and commit fully, trusting the creative instincts he had been developing for years.

That trust is central to his sound. pastel.. describes his music as a reflection of confidence mixed with introspection, and “window” captures that balance perfectly. The song was written during a period when life felt fast but thoughtful, full of late nights, long drives, and moments where you’re present yet slightly removed. There was no attempt to over-explain or force meaning. Instead, the goal was simple: create something smooth, honest, and easy to live with. That simplicity may be exactly why listeners connected so quickly.

The response to “window” has been measurable and personal. In the last 30 days, it’s added 135,000 streams and landed on 3,688 playlists.

“window” is the moment his sound stopped being a search and started being a lane. pastel.. says, “I think ‘window’ is the first song where I really trusted my instincts. I wasn’t chasing anything, I just followed what felt right. The response showed me that the lane I’m in actually connects.” Over time, those ideas started to align, and with this track, everything clicked. The confidence in his delivery and the atmosphere of the production reflect an artist who knows what he wants to say and how he wants it to sound.

That growth carries into pastel..’s newly released EP, double dot. Having recently graduated from college, he was able to pour more time and energy into the project, working closely with his friend Griffin Camens on production and shaping the sound with intention. Influences from across the globe, especially Afrobeats and music coming out of Nigeria and Senegal, subtly weave through the project without overpowering his core style.

Themes of confidence, self-realization, and stepping into a new phase run through each track on the EP. Songs like “worldwide” capture the feeling of being close to a breakthrough, while “purpose” explores uncertainty about what comes next, without losing momentum or self-belief.

At its core, pastel.. wants his music to feel personal. Not polished perfection, but real-time documentation of growth, questions, and late-night thoughts. “window” may have opened the door for a wider audience, but what lies beyond it is an artist committed to honesty, connection, and letting creativity lead the way.

Keep up with pastel.. on Instagram @pastelexperience

Check out pastel..’s “window” and EP double dot: