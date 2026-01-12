Memphis Hip Hop star Pooh Shiesty has been rearrested shortly after his early release from federal prison, sources confirm, marking another legal setback for the Memphis artist whose career has been marked by rapid rise and repeated controversies.

Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., was released on supervised release after serving part of his federal sentence earlier this year. His early release had been granted in part due to good behavior and time served, allowing him to return to the streets with legal restrictions still attached.

However, those restrictions now appear to have been violated, leading to his recent rearrest. Details surrounding the specific charges or alleged violation have not yet been fully detailed by authorities, but law enforcement sources indicate that he is in custody and facing new legal proceedings. Court documents and official statements are expected to be released in the coming days as the situation develops.

The arrest comes weeks after Shiesty’s return to music and public life. Since his early release, he had been working on new material and reconnecting with his fanbase, generating buzz on social media and in the hip-hop community. He had also been open about wanting to move forward with his career, expressing gratitude for the support he received while incarcerated.

Shiesty’s legal troubles began in earnest in 2021 when he was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Miamiand later faced federal gun charges. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a firearm charge, receiving a federal sentence that ultimately led to his imprisonment. Over the past several years, his case drew national attention both for the severity of the charges and for his rapid ascent in the rap world, which saw multiple platinum singles and high-profile features.

Many fans and industry observers had hoped that his early release would mark a clean slate for the artist. Instead, his rearrest has reignited discussions about the pressures facing young artists reentering society after incarceration, the challenges of navigating fame with legal constraints, and the role that continued legal compliance plays for artists on supervised release.

As of this writing, Shiesty is being held pending possible federal or state charges being formalized. His attorney has not yet issued a public statement regarding the circumstances of the arrest, but legal experts suggest that his defense team is likely to argue mitigating factors or challenge the validity of the alleged violation, depending on how prosecutors proceed.

The rapper’s legal problems have been intertwined with his public persona, and this latest development adds a complicated chapter to a career that has already seen both tremendous commercial success and serious legal consequences. More details are expected as court filings and indictments are made public.

Until then, Pooh Shiesty’s trajectory remains uncertain, with both fans and critics watching closely to see how this latest legal turmoil will impact his life and music going forward.