Well, that was quick. Music executive Drew Dixon and former Arista Records leader L.A. Reid reached a confidential settlement Monday, ending Dixon’s sexual assault lawsuit on the morning their Manhattan federal court trial was set to begin.

Check out the statement by Drew Dixon on the courthouse steps as reported by Docket Diva @_LaJanee_

#DocketDivaUpdate: #DrewDixon has spoken publicly after settling her civil case with #LAReid, ending years of litigation tied to allegations she has long maintained. Reid has denied wrongdoing.



The case did not go to trial and there was no verdict. A settlement ends litigation;… pic.twitter.com/QDzGgoNdCr — Docket Diva 👩🏾‍⚖️ (@_LaJanee_) January 12, 2026

Get this, the reached agreement halted proceedings before jury selection, closing a case that centered on allegations tied to Dixon’s time as a senior executive during a pivotal era in commercial hip hop and R&B. Reid has denied the claims.

Here’s what LA Reid’s attorney said:

“Mr. Reid has amicably resolved this matter with Ms. Dixon without any admission of liability,” Reid’s attorney, Imran H. Ansari, said in an email.

On the other side, Dixon’s attorney, Kenya Davis, confirmed the resolution outside the courthouse. “We are happy to report that a settlement has been reached, the terms of which are confidential,” Davis said. She emphasized Dixon’s broader role in the industry and beyond, adding, “Drew has been one of the most courageous and outspoken supporters of survivors of sexual abuse. Her advocacy, including her instrumental role in advancing the Adult Survivors Act, has helped shift the balance of power in the music industry, creating a path to justice for survivors.”

In case you are unaware, Dixon, a former vice president of A&R at Arista Records with credits tied to artists including Method Man, Mary J. Blige, and John Legend, filed the lawsuit in November 2023. She alleged that Reid harassed and assaulted her after becoming CEO in 2000 and retaliated professionally when she rejected his advances. Reid denied the allegations in court filings.

Following the surprising announcement, Dixon appeared with family members and her legal team and expressed appreciation for their support. “I am deeply grateful to my mother and children for their enduring love and support,” she said.

What’s next? Looking ahead, Dixon said she plans to refocus on creative work. “Music has always been my greatest source of comfort and joy,” she said. “While I have focused on sexual assault advocacy in recent years, I have never stopped fighting for my place in this industry. I have big ideas for future projects that will be guided by creativity and integrity.”