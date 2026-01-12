Snoop Dogg Censored During Golden Globes Broadcast For Telling The Audience He Was High

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes broadcast after making a blunt and very on brand admission to the crowd that did not make it fully through on live television.

While on stage at the ceremony, Snoop joked about the length of the show and his current state, telling the audience, “I’m high as a motherfucker right now. Y’all had me here too damn long.” The comment was immediately bleeped during the broadcast, though those inside the room could clearly hear it, triggering laughter throughout the venue.

Here is the uncensored version.

The moment quickly spread on social media, where fans filled in the blanks and circulated uncensored clips and lip-read breakdowns. For longtime fans, the comment felt less like a shock and more like classic Snoop being exactly who he has always been. Others noted that despite his mainstream presence, broadcast standards still apply during live award shows, regardless of the messenger.

Snoop’s relationship with cannabis culture has never been hidden. From music to business to public appearances, he has built an entire lane around openness and authenticity, which made the quick censor feel more procedural than scandalous. Still, the moment highlighted the contrast between today’s celebrity candor and the rigid rules of network television.

Neither the Golden Globes nor Snoop addressed the censorship afterward, but the brief audio cut only amplified the moment. In typical fashion, what was meant to be muted became one of the night’s most talked-about clips.

In the end, it was another reminder that when Snoop Dogg touches the mic, live television always runs the risk of getting something unscripted.