Steven Al Baghdadi Pioneers An International Online Community Built On Faith, Hope, And Love

Steven Al Baghdadi is a rapper, songwriter, composer, and humanitarian. Leveraging his influence as a renowned recording artist and as a charismatic entertainer, Steven Al Baghdadi has somehow managed to pioneer and build a massive international online community that is spreading like wildfire across social media. This global community goes by the name of Hayat Ensan, and no other name would be a better fit for this inspiring movement.

This Hayat Ensan Community truly defines the word “Hayat” as it is a global, multicultural, faith-based movement deeply rooted in the Christian perspective; however, its unique delivery and message of faith, hope, and love have appealed and resonated with a vast universal audience. We are all in this unique human experience together, trying to figure out who we are, what we are, and what we are here for. If we are truly honest with ourselves, we need to take a step back and give grace and allow people to have the space that we ourselves wish to have, and give people the opportunity to walk out their own journey without judgment. I believe that every person is in their own unique process with God. Through living life intentionally within a community of healthy relationships, true self-awareness, along with a true encounter with God are guaranteed to occur. Through self-discovery and a true relationship with the Divine, is when we as humans can be at our best, and truly start to heal from past wounds and live true authentic and holistic lives.

Founded on the core principle of “Loving God and Loving People” and a mission to help others to “Awake, Live, and Inspire” messages of self-awakening to one’s purpose in life, it has quickly empowered people around the world to live a life full of purpose. This life of purpose has translated into global citizens serving one another and inspiring others in their community. Steven Al Baghdadi differentiates Hayat Ensan from other faith-based movements by how it not only transcends multi-generational lines but by how culturally diverse it is. With over 100 different countries represented within the movement and over twelve languages spoken, Hayat Ensan has proven what can truly happen when humanity around the world unifies under the banner of faith and uses technology to spread its hope-infused message.

Steven’s unique awareness and approach to both divinity and humanity, partnered with his inclusive multicultural outlook, has allowed Steven to develop a deep appreciation for other cultures and perspectives that differ from his. His empathy has empowered him to tackle and simplify some of life’s most complex perspectives and ideologies while at the same time giving him the ability to engage others in crucial conversations that are needed to be had today.